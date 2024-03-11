98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chris Young just released a new single and video

March 11, 2024 4:39AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Chris Young just released a new single and video for “What She Sees In Me.” It’s from his upcoming album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, available March 22.

About the album, Chris says: “It’s a little louder, a little more raw. Even the stripped-down songs are heavier. I love creating music and I love making it and the fact that I get to do that for a living is a pretty incredible thing.”

Chris is listed as co-writer on 15 of the 18 songs.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
4

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You

Recent Posts