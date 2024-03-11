Source: YouTube

Chris Young just released a new single and video for “What She Sees In Me.” It’s from his upcoming album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, available March 22.

About the album, Chris says: “It’s a little louder, a little more raw. Even the stripped-down songs are heavier. I love creating music and I love making it and the fact that I get to do that for a living is a pretty incredible thing.”

Chris is listed as co-writer on 15 of the 18 songs.