Chris Young Is Grateful – Here’s Why

March 15, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Credit: Hard Rock Live

 

With almost 2 decades of a successful career in the music industry, Chris Young is grateful for it all.  The good and the bad.

Chris tells us more:  “Yeah, I mean, I’m incredibly grateful for anybody that’s followed my music, bought my music, streamed my music, bought a ticket, told me they liked something I did.  Like, did anything and everything.  You’re not supposed to have a 17 year career in music, and I’m not done yet.  So it’s pretty wild.  You know, I signed my record deal when I was 20.  So sometimes it’s just kind of tough to wrap my head around.  But the biggest thing I can say is I’m just really grateful that I’ve been around this long and also really happy that it has not been a difficult 17 years there’s moments that have been difficult, but it’s been pretty damn awesome.“

  • Chris’ big break:  Season 4 winner of Nashville Star on USA Network, then signed to RCA.
  • He released his first single “Drinkin’ Me Lonely” in 2006. (peaked at #42)
  • His first #1 was “Getting You Home” in 2009.
