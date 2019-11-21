Chris Young, Gavin DeGraw Invite Public To ‘CMT Crossroads’ Nashville Taping
(Wade Payne/Invision for USAA/AP Images)
Chris Young and Gavin DeGraw are teaming up for the next installment of CMT Crossroads. The episode will be taped at Liberty Hall at the Factory in Franklin (230 Franklin Rd., Franklin, Tennessee) on Nov. 26th, and it’s free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required. Fans can RSVP for tickets at CMT.com,but once seating capacity is reached, admission will close. The Tennessean reports that “RSVP does not guarantee entry.”
Chris told the newspaper about Gavin, “He’s just . . . a great guy and a phenomonal vocalist. He’s had so many hits, and he’s just someone I wanted to collaborate with. This is just the perfect time for us to get together and kind of riff on each others songs and have a good time with it.”
Gavin added, “We all love country music, and the best thing about country is the feeling of community around it. Chris embodies that sense of community, not only in his music, but in real life as well. That’s why I’m excited to be part of Crossroads with him.”
Chris’ Raised On Country Tour rolls on to Ft. Wayne, IN on Thursday (Nov. 21st).