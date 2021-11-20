Chris Young & Famous Friends Tour at NIU Tonight – Young also to Headline SEC Concert
Outback Concerts and Pepper Entertainment present Chris Young and the Famous Friends Tour – at the NIU Convocation Center on Saturday, November 20, 2021 with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark.
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, by phone, or at the NIU Convocation Center box office. Tickets start at $29.75, limit 8.
Chris, who is a Multi-Platinum entertainer, is excited to return to the road.
And he is set to headline the first-ever SEC Championship Concert on the eve of the big game in Atlanta.
Through a press release, he commented: “Anyone who knows me, knows I pretty much live and breathe football. I am beyond pumped to team up with T-Mobile and the SEC to headline the concert before the SEC Championship game! Let’s GO!!”
Mitchell Tenpenny and Kameron Marlowe will open that show on December 3 at Georgia International Plaza. The event is free and open to the public and kicks off at 4:30 p.m. [5:30 p.m. ET].
FAST FACTS
Tickets are also on sale at chrisyoungcountry.com and all shows will comply with local COVID-19 guidelines.