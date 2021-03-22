      Weather Alert

The theme of Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over

Mar 22, 2021 @ 6:53am

Chris Stapleton has never really tried to make an album that has a theme, but with his new one, Starting Over, Chris says that if there is a theme, it’s one of truth that hopefully the listener of the songs and the album can connect with.

“I’ve never really looked at records necessarily as having a theme. I’ve never made a record in that kind of a constraint. If there’s a theme it’s hopefully there’s a theme of truth somewhere in it, hopefully we’re conveying in the songs some experiences that feel real and hopefully people can find themselves in those songs and in the album.”

