Chris Stapleton Will Play 2023 Rock Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Chris Stapleton is set to rock the stage at this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 3.

Fans will have a rare chance to see the performance, as the star-studded event will stream live on Disney+ from the Barclays Center in New York City.

Other artists scheduled to entertain the audience are Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., St. Vincent, and New Edition.

Willie Nelson is part of this year’s induction class, so he’ll be highlighted as part of the night’s festivities. Nelson is to be enshrined in the Rock Hall alongside Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, Kate Bush, and Don Cornelius, the creator of Soul Train.

What are your thoughts on the Rock Hall of Fame?