Chris Stapleton Was Voted “Most Stylish” In High School

Chris Stapleton, known for his Grammy-winning music, was not only a talented musician but also a high achiever in high school.

He was valedictorian and voted “Most Stylish” at Johnson Central High School in 1996.

Despite studying engineering and business at Vanderbilt University, he dropped out to pursue music, a decision that clearly paid off.

Stapleton’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live featured old high school photos, showcasing his sharp style and academic success. His latest album, “Higher,” was released last year, and he performed “It Takes A Woman” live on the show.