98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chris Stapleton Was Voted “Most Stylish” In High School

April 19, 2024 8:20AM CDT
Share
Chris Stapleton Was Voted “Most Stylish” In High School
(Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Chris Stapleton, known for his Grammy-winning music, was not only a talented musician but also a high achiever in high school.

He was valedictorian and voted “Most Stylish” at Johnson Central High School in 1996.

Despite studying engineering and business at Vanderbilt University, he dropped out to pursue music, a decision that clearly paid off.

Stapleton’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live featured old high school photos, showcasing his sharp style and academic success. His latest album, “Higher,” was released last year, and he performed “It Takes A Woman” live on the show.

 

 

More about:
#ChrisStapleton
#HighSchool
#VanderbiltUniversity

Popular Posts

1

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Happy Couples Recommend We Tell Each Other
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
3

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDINGS: Top 10 Partner Qualities - 'Good Cooks or Good Looks' or...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Partner Making Most Decisions = Bad Relationship

Recent Posts