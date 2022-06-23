Chris Stapleton Tests Positive for Covid, Reschedules Next Few Shows

Chris Stapleton‘s weekend shows, beginning tonight (Thursday, June 23rd), on his All-American Road Show Tour have been postponed; after he tested positive for Covid on Tuesday (June 21st).
Chris posted the news on social media, writing, in part, “I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows. We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love, and support, and can’t wait to see you next week.”
Chris has already rescheduled his three shows — one in Salt Lake City and two in Denver — for next weekend, July 1-3.
Fans who cannot attend the rescheduled show are instructed to contact their point of purchase for a full refund, by Tuesday, June 28th at 11:59 p.m. local time.
So far, it looks like Stapleton’s Wrigley Field performance is still a “go,” for Saturday, July 23rd. It had been rescheduled from it’s original date, during pandemic lockdown.