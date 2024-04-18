98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chris Stapleton talks music, wife + possibility of shaving beard on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

April 18, 2024 11:18AM CDT
Chris Stapleton was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday to perform “It Takes a Woman” and chat about his life, career and dedicating music to his wife, Morgan.

During the interview, Jimmy also asked Chris about the possibility of shaving his beard. His response? “That’s my retirement plan.”

“Yeah, if I ever wanted to disappear I would just have to shave and just go disappear somewhere,” Chris said.

But will retirement ever be in the cards for the country superstar?

“I love to play music. I get paid to do something I would do for free. So I don’t think I would ever fully consider not doing,” shared Chris.

You can watch Chris’ full interview with Jimmy now on YouTube.

You can find “It Takes a Woman” on Chris’ latest album, Higher, out now.

