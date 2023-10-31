Chris Stapleton Shares Why He Decided To Get Sober

Chris Stapleton recently shared more about his personal life and his choice to live a sober life.

Stapleton said, “I didn’t have to go to rehab, but from a 45-year-old-man health perspective, a doctor’s gonna look at me and go, ‘Hey, man, probably cut out the drinking,’ and I’d be like, ‘Okay, cool.'”

He continued, “I like to tell people that I got into a drinking contest with myself in my 20s, and I lost.”

He added, “When you’re younger, you feel like you have to do certain things in order to occupy some of these spaces, to make yourself feel like you’re legit. You want to feel things. You want to be able to write about things authentically. If somebody working a different kind of job drank themselves to death in the name of being better at that job, it wouldn’t make sense to anybody. We wouldn’t say, ‘Oh, he must have been the greatest electrician who ever lived.'”

