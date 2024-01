(Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA)

Chris Stapleton is celebrating another hit song.

He scores his fourth career #1 single on country radio this week with “White Horse.”

The song topped the Mediabase chart, and it is Stapleton’s fourth career number-one on country radio.

The song was included on his fifth studio album, ‘Higher,’ which was released in 2022.

What is your favorite song from Stapleton’s ‘Higher’ album?