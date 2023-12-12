Chris Stapleton Reveals New Dates For 2024 “All-American Road Show”

Chris Stapleton had announced added dates to his 2024 “All-American Road Show,” with Miranda Lambert, Grace Potter, and more to be featured in this new run.

Stapleton revealed on social media: “JUST ANNOUNCED: New All-American Road Show dates. Tickets for new shows are on sale Friday, December 15th. Featuring special guests Allen Stone, Elle King, Grace Potter, Lainey Wilson, Marcus King, Marty Stuart, Miranda Lambert, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The War And Treaty, Turnpike Troubadours, and Willie Nelson & Family.”

The new 2024 dates include Tampa, Florida (May 10), Arlington, TX (June 15), and Houston, TX (August 24). Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” runs from March 2nd to August 24th.

