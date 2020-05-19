Chris Stapleton Postpones Wrigley Field Show on August 29th
Like most entertainers these days, Chris Stapleton has decided to delay his All-American Road Show Tour to next year. He posted a message on social media writing in part, “We’ve made this decision with the healthy and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority.”
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Those unable to attend a rescheduled date will have 30 days to obtain a refund that will be made available at your point of purchase.
Chris Stapleton’s 2020 All-American Road Show was scheduled @ Wrigley Field August 29th.
Also appearing are the Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell. The Wrigley Field re-scheduled date will be announced as soon as Major League Baseball makes an official announcement concerning this year’s baseball season. We’ll let you know when we get those details.