Chris Stapleton Postpones Wrigley Field Show on August 29th

May 19, 2020 @ 8:54am

Like most entertainers these days, Chris Stapleton has decided to delay his All-American Road Show Tour to next year. He posted a message on social media writing in part, “We’ve made this decision with the healthy and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority.”
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Those unable to attend a rescheduled date will have 30 days to obtain a refund that will be made available at your point of purchase.

Chris Stapleton’s 2020 All-American Road Show was scheduled @ Wrigley Field August 29th.

Also appearing are the Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell. The Wrigley Field re-scheduled date will be announced as soon as Major League Baseball makes an official announcement concerning this year’s baseball season. We’ll let you know when we get those details.

We are very sorry to announce that this year’s All-American Road Show has been postponed & rescheduled for 2021. We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For those unable to attend a rescheduled date, you will have 30 days to obtain a refund that will be made available at your point of purchase. For a list of tour dates, please visit ChrisStapleton.com/tour The rescheduled dates for the shows at Globe Life Field in Arlington and Wrigley Field in Chicago will be announced as soon as possible, pending Major League Baseball’s final schedule for 2021. The show at Truist Park in Atlanta has been canceled and tickets will be automatically refunded. We’ll be returning to Atlanta next year and those details will be announced at a later date. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate these unusual times. We miss seeing your faces in the crowd, hearing your voices and sharing the moments that we can only have when we come together in music. We hope to see you next year. Until then we wish you all good health & safety. Stay strong & God bless. Morgane & Chris

