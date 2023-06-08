Chris Stapleton Postpones Tonight’s Concert Due to Dangerous Air Quality

Chris Stapleton now postpones his June 8th concert, in Syracuse, due to air quality issues from Canadian wildfires.

NY state is providing 1 million N95 masks for residents. Governor Hochul calls the smoke-filled air “a dangerous situation.”

Stapleton has tweeted: “Due to the ongoing air conditions in the greater Syracuse area, tomorrow night’s show at @StJosephsAmp will be rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date. #We expect to have an update by mid-day June 9th. – Team CS”

Stapleton’s All-American Road Show was set to start the 2023 season at Lakeview Amphitheater, with Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty.

Over 17,000 people had been expected to attend. The Amphitheater update is expected by Friday mid-day.