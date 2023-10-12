CHRIS STAPLETON POSTPONES SHOWS WHILE HE IS ON VOCAL REST

Chris Stapleton announced Wednesday (October 11th) that he will have to postpone three upcoming shows while he recovers from a bout with bronchitis and laryngitis.

He wrote on Instagram that shows in Lafayette, Louisiana; Houston, Texas; and Corpus Christi, Texas will be moved to November 16th 17th and 18th respectively, as he is under doctor’s orders to undergo a vocal rest through the weekend.

The “Starting Over” singer added, “I’m grateful for your patience and understanding, and hope to see you all in November.

