Chris Stapleton on Predicting a Song’s Success!

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, Chris Stapleton was asked what is the secret to writing a hit song.
He said, “I don’t think I ever know that. The win is finishing the song.
Chris also said, “There are a lot of songwriters who will claim that they know [the secret to writing a hit song] I really think those guys are full of sh—. I don’t think anybody knows that. Like, you can’t possibly know how everybody’s gonna feel about a song that you write. That’s impossible to know.”
When asked about how to predict a song’s success he said “I don’t trust computer research or phone surveys… I trust people.”