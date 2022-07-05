      Weather Alert

Chris Stapleton on Predicting a Song’s Success!

Jul 5, 2022 @ 5:30pm

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, Chris Stapleton was asked what is the secret to writing a hit song.

He said, “I don’t think I ever know that. The win is finishing the song.

Chris also said, “There are a lot of songwriters who will claim that they know [the secret to writing a hit song] I really think those guys are full of sh—. I don’t think anybody knows that. Like, you can’t possibly know how everybody’s gonna feel about a song that you write. That’s impossible to know.”

When asked about how to predict a song’s success he said “I don’t trust computer research or phone surveys… I trust people.”

