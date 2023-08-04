98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chris Stapleton: New Song ‘White Horse’ Was Written 10 Years Ago

August 4, 2023 8:12AM CDT
(Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA)

Chris Stapleton announced his next album, “Higher,” coming November 10. Chris released the first single, “White Horse,” from his project, which he co-wrote with Dan Wilson. The song was written a decade ago for a movie, but it didn’t make the final cut.  Stapleton shared that he and Dan didn’t know much about the movie, so they wrote the song how they imagined it would be.  One idea was to write a more rock-inspired Western song built around a guitar riff.

What do you think of Chris Stapleton’s song, White Horse? Hit or miss?

