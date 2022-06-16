CHRIS STAPLETON NEW COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME EXHIBIT

Chris Stapleton will be the focus of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville which opens on July 1st. The display, called Chris Stapleton: Since 1978, chronicles his early years in Kentucky to his success as a songwriter and ultimately, a recording artist and entertainer. Items featured in the exhibit include clothing, guitars, awards and other personal artifacts from Chris like his 1966 Gibson Trini Lopez Standard electric guitar which was used during the recording of his song “Traveller” and the Pendleton flannel jacket, Dee Cee denim western shirt, and Manuel leather vest he wore on the album cover of the Traveller album.
Chris Stapleton: Since 1978 runs through May 14, 2023.
His All-American Road Show Tour plays tonight (Thursday, June 16th) in Bakersfield, CA.
CHECK IT OUT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Chris Stapleton (@chrisstapleton)
A post shared by Chris Stapleton (@chrisstapleton)