Chris Stapleton Named CMA 2022 Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year at the CMAs for the sixth time in a row. He outperformed peers Vince Gill, Blake Shelton, and George Strait, who have all won the category five times, and fellow musicians Eric Church, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Morgan Wallen.

The country performer took home the crown for the first time in 2015 and held it till 2018. When Luke Combs won in 2019 and 2020, his winning streak halted.

Stapleton won on Wednesday night (November 9) for the second consecutive year. “This is a dream every minute we get to live this. I’m evidence that dreams come true all the time, so thank you, thank you to everybody,” Stapleton said during his acceptance speech.