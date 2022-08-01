      Weather Alert

Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert to perform at ATLive

Aug 1, 2022 @ 1:00pm

Chris Stapleton will headline ATLive this fall.  

The country hitmaker joins Billy Joel as a headlining act at the two-day festival that brings together country and rock n’ roll greats at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 

Chris will headline the show on November 12 with a lineup that also features Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam and Katie PruittAmerican Idol judge Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow will perform with Billy on November 11. 

Tickets for the third annual event go on sale August 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

Luke Combs, George Strait, Eric Church and Blake Shelton are among the country superstars who have performed at ATLive in previous years.

In other Chris-related news, he and his wife, Morgane, are currently accepting donations through their Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund to support those affected by the devastating flooding in Chris’ home state of Kentucky. 

