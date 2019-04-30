Chris Stapleton Made a Brief, Sneaky Cameo on ‘Game of Thrones’

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton fans got a surprise on Sunday night as the singer was featured in one of the most talked-about episodes for far in the final Game of Thrones season.

Stapleton is a big Game of Thrones fan and said he would fly anywhere in the world if he could get a bit part in the show so he could see first hand how things were done.

Stapleton played a fallen Wildling-turned-White Walker outside Winterfell as Jon Snow tries to charge the Night King. He joins other musicians who have appeared in Game of Thrones including the metal band Mastodon, Icelandic post-rock group Sigur Ros and Ed Sheeran.

Here’s more from The Boot.

Chris posted this picture on the set on his Instagram: