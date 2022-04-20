      Weather Alert

Chris Stapleton leads the 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival lineup

Apr 20, 2022 @ 12:00pm

ABC

Chris Stapleton tops the bill for the 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, along with a host of other big names from the country and Americana spheres.

Joining Chris as a headliner is Brandi Carlile. Elle King, the Avett Brothers, Brittney Spencer, Marty Stuart and many others also appear on the bill. Two-day general admission passes go on sale Thursday, with options for VIP packages also available.

Pilgrimage is now in its eighth year. The Franklin, Tennessee-based festival returned in 2021 following a two-year hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the event will be held September 24-25. As always, festival-goers will enjoy a wide variety of goods from local creators, including food, jewelry, locally-brewed beer and more.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Win 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
Get in Your Garden - You'll Get as Healthy as If You Started Running or Cycling
Easter Events Near You!
LeAnn Rimes Achieves Personal Health Goal with CMT Awards Appearance
Connect With Us Listen To Us On