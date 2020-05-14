Chris Stapleton Gave HGTV’s Ben & Erin his Airstream – Now It’s Named Jolene
If you’re a fan of HGTV’s “Hometown” then you know who Ben and Erin Napier are. During a virtual interview, the Laurel, Mississippi, residents gave some advice to first-time home buyers, and renovators… And they revealed how they became good friends with Chris Stapleton and his family.
Ben and Erin’s show was the reason they became friends with Stapleton. The couple went to a Stapleton concert, two years ago, where they were spotted by Stapleton’s in-laws. Ben and Erin shared that they were friends with Stapleton’s photographer; so they were invited backstage, to meet Stapleton and his family.
During the visit, they discussed doing something with Stapleton’s Airstream. But, Chris and his wife, Morgane, couldn’t figure out what they wanted to do with it. So they gave the Airstream to Ben and Erin.
The RV now sits in Laurel, Mississippi. It has been named “Jolene,” after the Napier’s daughter’s favorite musician, Dolly Parton.