Chris Stapleton Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Anyone wanna go on a road trip to Moline, IL in June to see Chris Stapleton? I’ve seen a few shows at the “Vibrant Arena @ the Mark” there and I think I’m falling in love with it. Here’s the info.

Chris Stapleton has added 2023 tour dates for his ‘All-American Road Show’ tour, which now extends into August.

He is being joined by an impressive lineup of additional acts for select shows, including Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Marcus King, The War and Treaty, Charley Crockett, Marty Stuart, and/or Allen Stone on select dates.

After a handful of headlining shows in March, the All-American Road Show tour is set to begin in April. Chris Stapleton is also slated to open eight concerts for George Strait in the coming year.

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin February 7. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS.