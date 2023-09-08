Chris Stapleton Drops Romantic ‘Think I’m in Love With You’

The newest preview of Chris Stapleton’s forthcoming album, Higher, “Think I’m In Love With You,” has been released. The blues-tinged romance song, which Stapleton wrote alone, has a relaxed, grooving beat, tight basslines, and Stapleton’s rich and smoky vocals. The song “Think I’m In Love With You” may be found on Stapleton’s upcoming album Higher. Stapleton, Dave Cobb, and his wife Morgane produced the 14-track album, which will be available on November 10. It includes the rock-influenced lead single “White Horse.