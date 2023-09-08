98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chris Stapleton Drops Romantic ‘Think I’m in Love With You’

September 8, 2023 8:54AM CDT
Share
Chris Stapleton Drops Romantic ‘Think I’m in Love With You’
(Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA)

The newest preview of Chris Stapleton’s forthcoming album, Higher, “Think I’m In Love With You,” has been released. The blues-tinged romance song, which Stapleton wrote alone, has a relaxed, grooving beat, tight basslines, and Stapleton’s rich and smoky vocals. The song “Think I’m In Love With You” may be found on Stapleton’s upcoming album Higher.  Stapleton, Dave Cobb, and his wife Morgane produced the 14-track album, which will be available on November 10. It includes the rock-influenced lead single “White Horse.

Popular Posts

1

Lainey Wilson's Weight Loss Process Takes Off 70 Pounds
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Someone at Work Drives You Nuts? Do THIS.
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
5

Holiday: Devour Treats + Enjoy - Don't Mess with Kids' Minds About It

Recent Posts