      Weather Alert

Chris Stapleton Doesn’t Get Bothered

Jan 19, 2022 @ 6:05pm

Chris Stapleton tells CBS that it doesn’t bother him when people tell him he’s not country enough. “When people don’t want to label me something other than a country singer– you know, I don’t probably sing like a traditional country singer you know, but, ultimately, I’m me. And I’m just trying to be the best version of that that I can be. And whether that’s playing a song that leans into blues or a song that leans into R&B or a song that leans into really distinctly outlaw country. I love all that music. And I don’t feel limited to playing one type of song.”

Popular Posts
Country Outlaw Legend Merle Haggard Gets New Biography
Kelly Clarkson Offers Rare Glimpse of her Children at Home
MADDIE & TAE'S TAE KERR HAS BEEN HOSPITALIZED FOR A MONTH
What To Watch!
Dierks Bentley Is Approaching His New Album With 'Gratitude' After Tough Two Years
Connect With Us Listen To Us On