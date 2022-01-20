Chris Stapleton Doesn’t Get Bothered

Chris Stapleton tells CBS that it doesn’t bother him when people tell him he’s not country enough. “When people don’t want to label me something other than a country singer– you know, I don’t probably sing like a traditional country singer you know, but, ultimately, I’m me. And I’m just trying to be the best version of that that I can be. And whether that’s playing a song that leans into blues or a song that leans into R&B or a song that leans into really distinctly outlaw country. I love all that music. And I don’t feel limited to playing one type of song.”