Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay Lead list of ACM Nominees

Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay are the most-nominated acts heading into this year’s ACM Awards with six each, followed by Kacey Musgraves with five, and Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha with four each.
The 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be hosted by Reba McEntire on Sunday, April 7th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s the complete list of ACM Nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
High Valley
LANCO
Runaway June
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Desperate Man – Eric Church
From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
The Mountain – Dierks Bentley
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
“Down to the Honky Tonk” – Jake Owen
“Heaven” – Kane Brown
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
“Break Up In The End” – Cole Swindell
Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite
“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha
“Space Cowboy” – Kacey Musgraves
Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers
“Yours” – Russell Dickerson
Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling
VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
Babe – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
Burn Out – Midland
Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
Drunk Girl – Chris Janson
Shoot Me Straight – Brothers Osborne
Tequila – Dan + Shay
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
Everything’s Gonna Be Alright – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
Keeping Score – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line