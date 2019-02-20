Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay Lead list of ACM Nominees
By Roy Gregory
Feb 20, 2019 @ 8:57 AM
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay are the most-nominated acts heading into this year’s ACM Awards with six each, followed by Kacey Musgraves with five, and Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha with four each.
The 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be hosted by Reba McEntire on Sunday, April 7th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s the complete list of ACM Nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
High Valley
LANCO
Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Desperate Man – Eric Church
From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
“Down to the Honky Tonk” – Jake Owen
“Heaven” – Kane Brown
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
“Break Up In The End” – Cole Swindell
Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite
“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha
“Space Cowboy” – Kacey Musgraves
Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers
“Yours” – Russell Dickerson
Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
Babe – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
Burn Out – Midland
Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
Drunk Girl – Chris Janson
Shoot Me Straight – Brothers Osborne
Tequila – Dan + Shay

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
Everything’s Gonna Be Alright – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
Keeping Score – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

