Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay Lead list of ACM Nominees

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay are the most-nominated acts heading into this year’s ACM Awards with six each, followed by Kacey Musgraves with five, and Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha with four each.

The 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be hosted by Reba McEntire on Sunday, April 7th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s the complete list of ACM Nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Desperate Man – Eric Church

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“Down to the Honky Tonk” – Jake Owen

“Heaven” – Kane Brown

“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

“Break Up In The End” – Cole Swindell

Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha

“Space Cowboy” – Kacey Musgraves

Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers

“Yours” – Russell Dickerson

Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Babe – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

Burn Out – Midland

Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

Drunk Girl – Chris Janson

Shoot Me Straight – Brothers Osborne

Tequila – Dan + Shay

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

Everything’s Gonna Be Alright – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney

Keeping Score – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson

Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line