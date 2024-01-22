Chris Stapleton Clarifies Comments about his Sobriety
January 22, 2024 11:30AM CST
Chris Stapleton recently revealed that he’s cut back on his drinking but hasn’t quit entirely.
The country star told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Saturday (January 20th), “I don’t drink as much as I used to.”
He continued, “I’m a 45-year-old man who has a lot more responsibilities and a lot less time for leisure than I used to have. But I do enjoy [drinking alcohol. The first room you walk in at my house, there’s probably 200 bottles of bourbon there… I think the word ‘sober’ got used in an interview, and it’s probably a disservice to sober people to call me sober.”
The interview in question was a Fall 2023 conversation with GQ, in which the “White Horse” singer admitted he had needed to cut down on his drinking for health reasons.
