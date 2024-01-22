Chris Stapleton Clarifies Comments about his Sobriety

The country star told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Saturday (January 20th), “I don’t drink as much as I used to.”

He continued, “I’m a 45-year-old man who has a lot more responsibilities and a lot less time for leisure than I used to have. But I do enjoy [drinking alcohol. The first room you walk in at my house, there’s probably 200 bottles of bourbon there… I think the word ‘sober’ got used in an interview, and it’s probably a disservice to sober people to call me sober.”

The interview in question was a Fall 2023 conversation with GQ, in which the “White Horse” singer admitted he had needed to cut down on his drinking for health reasons.