CHRIS STAPLETON AND LUCCHESE PARTNER UP

Chris Stapleton and Lucchese have partnered on a line of men’s boots. The three styles – The Original, San Antonio, and Old Friend – each come in two different colors and range in price from $695 to $1195.

Chris said, “Lucchese boots are what cowboy boots are supposed to be. I can’t wait for people to try them on and find out what I already know: when you put a pair of these on, you don’t need anything else.”

The Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection is available for purchase in-store at all Lucchese retail stores as well as via Lucchese’s official website.

CHECK IT OUT