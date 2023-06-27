CHRIS STAPLETON AND LUCCHESE PARTNER UP

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

June 27, 2023 8:00AM CDT
(Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA)

Chris Stapleton and Lucchese have partnered on a line of men’s boots. The three styles – The Original, San Antonio, and Old Friend – each come in two different colors and range in price from $695 to $1195.

Chris said, “Lucchese boots are what cowboy boots are supposed to be. I can’t wait for people to try them on and find out what I already know: when you put a pair of these on, you don’t need anything else.”

The Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection is available for purchase in-store at all Lucchese retail stores as well as via Lucchese’s official website.

