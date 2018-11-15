Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban Were the Big Winners at Last Night’s CMA Awards

Last night’s “52nd Annual CMA Awards” opened with GARTH BROOKS doing a moment of silence for the Thousand Oaks victims. It was the second year in a row the show opened with a memorial. Let’s hope it’s the last.

Here’s a list of CMA AWARD Winners:

Entertainer of the Year: Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year: Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

New Artist of the Year: Luke Combs

Album of the Year: “Golden Hour”, Kacey Musgraves

Song of the Year: “Broken Halos”, Chris Stapleton. It’s a songwriter’s award so he shares it with a guy named Mike Henderson.

Single of the Year: “Broken Halos”, Chris Stapleton

Musical Event of the Year: “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”, David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney

Music Video of the Year: “Marry Me”,Thomas Rhett

PERFORMANCES

Luke Bryan got the party rolling by opening the show with a heartfelt “What Makes You Country.” Bryan said,”Let’s do what we do and let’s be proud of what makes us country tonight,” and as he began playing, he was joined by several artists, including Chris Janson, Luke Combs,Cole Swindell and others.

Underwood performed a riveting “Love Wins” backed by a dozens of singers and a stunning cosmic light show.

Ricky Skaggs showed the young ‘uns how it’s done with “Black Eyed Suzie.” Keith Urban and Paisley joined him and just tried to keep up, playing “Highway 40 Blues,” and “Country Boy.” Marty Stuart also jammed.

Midland played “East Bound and Down,” a tribute to Burt Reynolds, and a song on the soundtrack of Smokey and the Bandit.

Urban rocked “Never Comin Down” to a smoky and firework-spangled backdrop.

Garth Brooks performed “Stronger Than Me,” a world premiere dedicated to his wife. (It was the first time she heard it too).

Pistol Annie’s performed a rousing “Got My Name Changed Back.”

Chris and Morgane Stapleton, Maren Morris, Marty Stuart and the iconic Mavis Staples took the crowd there and then straight up to heaven with “Friendship,” and then, “I’ll Take You There.”

Brad Paisley performed his new song “Bucked Off.”

Kacey Musgraves smoldered in “Slow Burn.”

Eric Church sang “Desperate Man.”

