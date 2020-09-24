Chris Rock, Megan Thee Stallion to handle ‘Saturday Night Live’ season premiere
Emilio CoochieMegan Thee Stallion, aka “the mf hot girl coach,” will serve as the musical guest on the upcoming season premiere of Saturday Night Live, which former cast member Chris Rock will host.
On Thursday, the Houston hottie shared the news on Instagram.
Megan and Chris will appear on the late-night series live in studio, in front of a limited, in-person studio audience.
Fans in the comments are hoping Megan will perform her Suga cuts “Savage” and “Girls in the Hood,” or her other Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, “WAP,” with Cardi B.
Rock was an SNL cast member from 1990-1993 and returned to host the show in 1996 and 2014. He currently stars on the FX’s Fargo, which premieres its fourth season this Sunday, September 27.
Season 46 of Saturday Night Live premieres October 3 on NBC.
By Rachel George
