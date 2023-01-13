98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chris Lane’s Infant Son Required Trip to Emergency Room for RSV – Toddler Son Has It Too

January 13, 2023 10:00AM CST
Share
Chris Lane’s Infant Son Required Trip to Emergency Room for RSV – Toddler Son Has It Too
(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Chris Lane turned to social media Wednesday (January 11th) to ask for prayers for his infant son, Baker.

He posted a picture of the outside of the emergency room, at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, to his Instagram stories.  Lane added the caption, “Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!

Yesterday (Thursday, January 12th), Chris updated fans via Instagram stories, to say that, while Baker was home and feeling somewhat better, he wasn’t “out of the woods,” yet.

People.com reports the baby has been suffering with RSV.

Chris and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, also share 19-month-old son Dutton, who was also reportedly diagnosed with RSV.  Baker was born in October.

More about:
#ChrisLane
#LaurenBushnell
#People.com
#RSV
#VanderbiltChildren'sHospital
Instagram

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Why That New Year's Eve Kiss? It's Good for You
4

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick

Recent Posts