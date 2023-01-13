Chris Lane’s Infant Son Required Trip to Emergency Room for RSV – Toddler Son Has It Too

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Chris Lane turned to social media Wednesday (January 11th) to ask for prayers for his infant son, Baker.

He posted a picture of the outside of the emergency room, at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, to his Instagram stories. Lane added the caption, “Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!”

Yesterday (Thursday, January 12th), Chris updated fans via Instagram stories, to say that, while Baker was home and feeling somewhat better, he wasn’t “out of the woods,” yet.

People.com reports the baby has been suffering with RSV.

Chris and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, also share 19-month-old son Dutton, who was also reportedly diagnosed with RSV. Baker was born in October.