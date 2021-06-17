Chris Lane will headline the Fill Them Boots Tour this fall!

The trek opens on October 28th in Memphis, TN, where he will be joined by Tyler Rich from October to December, ERNEST from January to March, and Lily Rose on all dates.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning on June 25th at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.
The tour is named after Chris’ latest single, “Fill Them Boots.”
He and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their first child, son Dutton, on June 8th. Chris wrote “Ain’t Even Met You Yet” in advance of his son’s birth, and he has released a sweet compilation video to go along with it.
Here are the dates on the Fill Them Boots Tour:
Oct 28 – Memphis, TN – Soundstage at Graceland*
Oct 29 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall*
Oct 30 – Birmingham, AL – The Avondale*
Nov 04 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre*
Nov 05 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center*
Nov 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room*
Nov 19 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center*
Nov 20 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom*
Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*
Jan 13 – Boston, MA – House of Blues^
Jan 14 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount^
Jan 15 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome^
Jan 20 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore^
Jan 27 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^
Jan 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex^
Jan 29 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House^
Feb 02 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern^
Feb 03 –San Diego, CA – SOMA^
Feb 04 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues^
Feb 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic^
Feb 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre^
Feb 17 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune^
Feb 18 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom^
Feb 19 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre^+
Feb 25 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz^
Feb 26 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues^
March 04 – Washington DC – The Fillmore^
March 06 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore^
March 10 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom^
March 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues^
March 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre^
* with Tyler Rich
^ with ERNEST
All dates feature Lily Rose