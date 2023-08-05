Chris Lane Takes a Hard Tumble on Stage – But Here’s How He Got Back Up

Chris Lane took quite the fall during a recent show.

The moment was caught on tape, and Chris reposted it on social media.

He cleverly captioned the clip, “Michigan I was fallin’ for you! Thanks for the good times.”

The comments were full of people cracking jokes about the moment.

His wife, Lauren Lane wrote, “Someone’s a lightweight,” while Russell Dickerson wrote, “HAHAHAHAH! OMG BRO!!!.”

Many stars experience this kind of mishap, but most are not seriously hurt. It has happened to Shania Twain, recently, right here in Chicago, as well as Luke Bryan and more.

What is the funniest fall you’ve ever had?