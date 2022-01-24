      Weather Alert

Chris Lane Offers Thanks for Prayer and Support after his Dad’s Cancer Surgery

Jan 24, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Chris Lane updated fans, after his father underwent surgery,  late Thursday (January 19th) night, on Instagram.  

This all comes after a recent cancer diagnosis, for his dad.

People.com reports that Chris said, “My dad’s surgery went well today. He is in recovery now. We are still praying that he does well in recovery and really praying that they got it all.”

Chris did not disclose the type of cancer his father battles.

But he added, “I really appreciate everybody that’s reached out, and each and every one of you that are praying. Love y’all.”

Chris is scheduled to perform in Denver, CO on his headlining Fill Them Boots Tour on Thursday (January 27th).

