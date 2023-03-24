CHRIS LANE HAS A (LITERAL) RUN-IN WITH PARKED CAR

Chris Lane is now in the market for a good lawn guy AND a good car mechanic after he accidentally drove his lawn mower into the back of one of his cars. He shared the funny video taken from his home security cameras on social media this week writing, “Anybody know of any good mechanics? #fail #accident #yardwork”

Chris gets back to what he does best — entertaining fans — beginning on Saturday (March 25th) in Surprise, AZ.

