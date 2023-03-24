98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

CHRIS LANE HAS A (LITERAL) RUN-IN WITH PARKED CAR

March 24, 2023 7:20AM CDT
(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Chris Lane is now in the market for a good lawn guy AND a good car mechanic after he accidentally drove his lawn mower into the back of one of his cars. He shared the funny video taken from his home security cameras on social media this week writing, “Anybody know of any good mechanics? #fail #accident #yardwork”

Chris gets back to what he does best — entertaining fans — beginning on Saturday (March 25th) in Surprise, AZ.

CHECK IT OUT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane)

