Chris Lane extends Fill Them Boots Tour

Jul 26, 2021 @ 3:03pm

John Shearer

Chris Lane is expanding his Fill Them Boots Tour. 

The “Fix” hitmaker has added four new dates to the six-month trek, with stops in Grand Rapids, Michigan on December 2, the Rosemont Theatre in Illinois on December 3, The Fillmore in Detroit on December 4, and a show in Madison, Wisconsin on January 21. 

Named after his latest single, the tour keeps Chris and opening acts Tyler Rich, Ernest and Lily Rose on the road through March. Tickets for all shows are on sale now. 

The singer became a dad earlier this summer when he and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane welcomed son Dutton on June 8.

