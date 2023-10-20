Chris Lane Dove Head-First Into Songwriting For His New EP

Chris Lane is finding career balance after first leaning heavily towards his work as an entertainer.

“A lot of artists start as songwriters and then become an artist. I was the opposite,” he explained at a red-carpet event at the 2023 Country Cares for St. Jude Kids weekend at Memphis, Tenn.’s St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I was just straight-up touring, touring, touring, and wrote when I could,” Lane continues. But that all changed over the last couple of years, when the singer scaled down his touring schedule in order to be closer to home with his two young sons.

“I’ve taken a lot of time off the road over the last year, year and a half, to be home — help out with the kids and just be a dad and focus on that,” he explains. “But it also gave me time to write and record … and I feel like it’s the best music I’ve ever recorded.”

What gets your attention first about a song, the music, or the writing?