Chris Lane and Offspring together again?
January 10, 2024 7:53AM CST
On Superbowl Weekend, The Offspring will team up with Chris Lane to headline the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas.
The big event runs February 8th through the 11th and features 25 live performances and 150 hours of free entertainment. The Offspring will play on Saturday, February 10th, and Chris Lane on the 9th.
CHECK IT OUT
