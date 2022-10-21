98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chris Lane And Lauren Lane Welcome Baby Number 2!

October 21, 2022 4:08PM CDT
(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Chris and Lauren Lane have just welcomed their second baby together, a baby boy.

They made the announcement to social media by sharing a video of their oldest son, 16-month-old Dutton, meeting his baby brother for the first time.

In the video, Dutton can be seen sitting on the bed with Lauren and gigging when he finally sees the baby.

The video was captioned, “Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!”

