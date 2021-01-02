Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Reveal their Baby’s Gender
ChrisLane &LaurenBush Getty Images
It’s a boy, for Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell.
Lauren wrote, “Sweet baby BOY, we cannot wait to meet you! I already love you so much!” on Instagram.
They also shared video of the gender reveal. In the clip, Chris hit a golf ball, to discover blue powder, which was meant to indicate that he could expect a son.
The pair have been married since 2019.
Chris recently took a bunch of his country music friends on a “bucket list” golf-outing to historic Pinehurst, in North Carolina.