Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Reveal their Baby’s Gender

Jan 2, 2021 @ 9:41am
It’s a boy, for Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell.

Lauren wrote, “Sweet baby BOY, we cannot wait to meet you! I already love you so much!” on Instagram.

They also shared video of the gender reveal.  In the clip, Chris hit a golf ball, to discover blue powder, which was meant to indicate that he could expect a son.

The pair have been married since 2019.

Chris recently took a bunch of his country music friends on a “bucket list” golf-outing to historic Pinehurst, in North Carolina.

