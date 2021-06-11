Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane Welcome Baby Son Dutton Walker

‘Immediate, Unconditional Love’ Congratulations are in order for former Bachelor alum, Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane, who welcomed their son, Dutton Walker Lane to the world on June 8th. Bushnell posted about the birth via her Instagram on Thursday (June 11) writing, “Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!! (prayer hands emoji). Bushnell announced her pregnancy in December of 2020 after sharing with her fans the struggles she was having being able to conceive. After months of ovulation strips and progesterone tests, the couple was finally blessed with their little miracle. Back in May of 2020 Lane told US Weekly Bushnell wanted “a lot” of children, but he took the “when it happens, it happens” approach, and it finally did.