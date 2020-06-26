Chris Jericho teams up with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick for “Heart of Chrome” cover
Madison RecordsChris Jericho has teamed up with former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick for a performance of the “Rock and Roll All Nite” rockers’ 1992 song “Heart of Chrome.”
The Fozzy frontman recorded the cover with his new band, Kuarantine. The group specializes in songs from KISS’ unmasked era in the ’80s and early ’90s. Last month, Kuarantine made their debut with a cover of 1987’s “No, No, No.”
“All of us in Kuarantine were pleasantly surprised and stoked to hear the HUGE reaction to our first single ‘No, No, No,’” Jericho says. “So, what can a band that specializes in non-make up ’80s KISS songs do to top that reaction with their second single? How about tap the guitar player from that era to join the band?”
“That’s exactly what we did when we asked former KISS axeman Bruce Kulick to join us on ‘Heart of Chrome,’” Jericho continues. “He CRUSHED IT! See kids, there’s always a positive in every negative: only in a pandemic can you form a KISS cover band with the ex-guitar player from KISS!”
You can download “Heart of Chrome” now via digital outlets.
By Josh Johnson
