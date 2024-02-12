Chris Janson’s “really pumped” to join Bret Michaels’ Parti-Gras 2.0 tour

Bret Michaels is ready for another summer Parti, and he’s bringing Chris Janson along. The Poison frontman has announced the second edition of his Parti-Gras tour, which he launched in 2023.

Bret is set to headline Parti-Gras 2.0 and will be joined by an all-star lineup that includes Chris, former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, former Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm and Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider.

“Really pumped to be hitting the road with one of my best buds, @bretmichaels,” Chris says on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our mission is to rock and roll, bring the good vibes and make people happy – that’s what we’re gonna do!”

“I guarantee these festivals are a modern-day throwback to those epic tailgate bashes, overflowing with good vibes and nothing but positive energy,” Bret adds. “I created the Parti-Gras festivals first and foremost as a fan of music, bringing along friends, bands and hit songs.”

This specific lineup is confirmed for six shows, starting July 12 in Noblesville, Indiana, and hitting Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and New Jersey, before wrapping August 31 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

A ticket presale kicks off for Chris’ Janson Junkies fan club Wednesday, February 14, with the general onsale happening Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at bretmichaels.com.

Chris recently celebrated his fifth #1 hit with “All I Need Is You.” The song’s off his latest album, The Outlaw Side of Me, which arrived in June.

