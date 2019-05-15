Chris Janson to share his “Good Vibes” with the world on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”

ABC/Image Group LAChris Janson will be dropping some “Good Vibes” on Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest next Wednesday.

The “Fix a Drink” hitmaker is set to sing hit latest hit, “Good Vibes,” on Live with Kelly and Ryan on May 22. You can catch the syndicated show after Good Morning America on most ABC stations.

Last evening, Chris played the Tuesday night Opry with his pal Keith Urban. He followed a performance of his double-platinum hit “Buy Me a Boat” by collaborating with the Aussie superstar on their version of John Michael Montgomery’s nineties’ hit, “Sold (The Grundy County Auction).”

Chris’ summer kicks into high gear this Thursday, as he plays the first date on Chris Young’s Raised on Country Tour in Alpharetta, Georgia.

