Chris Janson To Release Song Featuring Dolly Parton, Slash

Chris Janson’s new song “21 Forever” with Dolly Parton and Slash will be released on May 5th.

Chris co-wrote a track for his upcoming album, set to release early this summer.

“I’m so thrilled to announce that two global icons have joined me in song for my absolute biggest collaboration to date. Dolly and Slash—it doesn’t get any BIGGER than that. I’m incredibly humbled and grateful for these two. Hope you all enjoy ‘21 Forever,’” Janson wrote on social media.

This sounds like a very cool collaboration. I’m looking forward to hear it, are you?