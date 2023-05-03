98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chris Janson To Release Song Featuring Dolly Parton, Slash

May 3, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Share
Chris Janson To Release Song Featuring Dolly Parton, Slash
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Janson performs at the Big Machine Label Group Lunch during CRS 2023 at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 15, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images)

Chris Janson’s new song “21 Forever” with Dolly Parton and Slash will be released on May 5th.

Chris co-wrote a track for his upcoming album, set to release early this summer.

“I’m so thrilled to announce that two global icons have joined me in song for my absolute biggest collaboration to date. Dolly and Slash—it doesn’t get any BIGGER than that. I’m incredibly humbled and grateful for these two. Hope you all enjoy ‘21 Forever,’” Janson wrote on social media.

This sounds like a very cool collaboration. I’m looking forward to hear it, are you?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
5

Luke Combs Opens Up About What Has Changed Since He Became Famous

Recent Posts