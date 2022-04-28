      Weather Alert

Chris Janson Teases a “Scary” Music Video for Eric Church Duet: “You, Me & The River”

Apr 28, 2022 @ 9:06am

Chris Janson prepares for his latest album to be released, “All In,” as he teams with one of his musical heroes, for a dark duet.

All this happens while Janson’s song with Travis Tritt has already been getting love from fans.  It’s called “Things You Can’t Live Without.”

Eric Church joins Janson for a song titled, “You, Me, and the River.

It was written entirely by Eric — in fact, it’s the first time Chris has ever recorded a song that he didn’t also co-write.

Chris and Eric haven’t released the full version of their song, yet…  But if the teaser Chris shared on social media this week is any indication, it’ll be dark and eerie.

Curious fans will get all the answers about the song on Friday (April 29), when the album is released, followed by the music video at 10 a.m. CT.

When it debuts, Chris will be on YouTube to interact with fans and answer questions.

