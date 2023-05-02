Chris Janson taps Dolly Parton and Slash for his “biggest collaboration to date”

A star-studded collaboration between Chris Janson, Dolly Parton and Slash is arriving on Friday, May 5.

“I’m so thrilled to announce, that two Global Icons have joined me in song, for my absolute biggest collaboration to date,” Chris wrote in an email to fans on Tuesday, May 2. “Dolly and Slash, it doesn’t get any BIGGER than that!”

The singer also shared the news on Twitter, albeit in a more cryptic fashion. “This is going to be EPIC. @janson_chris | @DollyParton | @Slash #JansonDollySlash #21Forever #Friday,” tweeted Chris. The announcement was also accompanied by a gray-colored graphic with “Janson,” “Dolly,” “Slash” and “May 5” on it.

Prior to this, Chris released “Tap That” and his current single, “All I Need Is You,” which is number 36 and rising on the country charts.

Be on the lookout for Chris, Dolly and Slash’s song dropping May 5.

