Chris Janson Talks Mother’s Day!

Chris Janson Shares His Favorite Mother’s Day Tradition … “We have a tradition that sort of has rang true. For Mother’s Day, we usually plant a new rose somewhere in a garden, or around the house. And we’ve done that through all the houses we’ve moved in and out of. And we’ve got more roses that you can count at the current house we live in. And that’s our Mother’s Day tradition. So we try to do that each year. It’s important to us, and it’s actually really cool to watch those things grow. It’s a great reminder of the celebration.”