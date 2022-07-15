CHRIS JANSON, SCOTTY McCREERY TO PERFORM AT OPRY COUNTRY CHRISTMAS

Chris Janson, Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina will all be featured performers at The Grand Ole Opry’s Opry Country Christmas. The event returns to the Grand Ole Opry House for the second year in a row beginning on December 1st with Lauren, December 11th with Chris and December 18th with Scotty. Tickets are on sale now at opry.com.
Opry Country Christmas will be hosted by Opry member Larry Gatlin and will showcase songs of the holiday season starting on November 27th and running through December 22nd for a total of nine shows. Each show features Opry members The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In The Sky, Mandy Barnett and Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie McCoy. Other Opry members, special guests, and spotlight artists will round out the shows made up of artists’ original songs and Christmas favorites.
All Opry Country Christmas shows air on WSM Radio as well as WSM and Opry digital platforms.
FAST FACTS
Here are the Opry Country Christmas 2022 dates:
Sunday, November 27
Thursday, December 1
Sunday, December 4
Thursday, December 8
Sunday, December 11
Thursday, December 15
Sunday, December 18
Wednesday, December 21
Thursday, December 22
